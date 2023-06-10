Hopkins is still a free agent as of the time of publication. We're currently ranking him as a borderline No. 2 wide receiver who should be drafted between Round 4 and Round 6 in most Fantasy leagues, but that could change depending on where he lands. While Hopkins does have age and injury concerns, he has remained elite when on the field. His 26.7% target/route rate in 2022 was his best mark since 2017 and his 1.99 yards per route run was only slightly below his career average. If Hopkins lands in a place where he is the clear No.1 with a competent QB, he could still be a top-12 wide receiver. But if he chooses chasing a ring over production, his age and recent injuries won't be the only concern.