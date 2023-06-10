The Patriots selected Douglas in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Liberty, where he was a top target for Malik Willis in 2021 with 52 catches for 701 yards and six touchdowns. He improved in 2022 without Willis, catching 79 passes for 993 yards and six touchdowns. In New England, Douglas will likely open the season behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton, and he could compete with fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick but will likely struggle for consistent playing time as a rookie. Boutte is not worth drafting in most redraft leagues, and in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Douglas is only worth a late-round flier. If he starts off the season playing well, then you can add him off the waiver wire in deeper formats.