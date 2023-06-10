Prince signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs and will compete for a roster spot at training camp. Prince averaged nearly 100 rushing yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry in his final season at Tulsa. While he's a longshot to be Fantasy relevant, he is adjacent to Patrick Mahomes for the time being and doesn't have anyone in front of him who has established himself as a true No. 1 running back. For those reasons, he's worth a speculative add in deeper Dynasty leagues just in case he earns a prominent role. He can be ignored in redraft until that happens.