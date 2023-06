Outside of leagues that reward points for return yards, Davis is unlikely to have an impact in redraft leagues in 2023 unless Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer both get hurt. In rookie-only drafts, Davis should not be drafted before Round 4. Even in that format, his most likely path to a long career is as a returner, not a full-time wide receiver. Still, a connection to Justin Herbert and Allen's age could be enough to keep Davis on Dynasty rosters until at least next September.