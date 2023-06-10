Johnson was one of two interesting additions to the Jaguars backfield this offseason, the other being rookie third-round pick Tank Bigsby. Both are physical running backs with positive track records at converting short-yardage downs, including near the goal line. It's assumed Johnson and Bigsby will compete for that role, as well as the backup role behind Travis Etienne. If Johnson, who also plays on special teams, earns it then he absolutely would be worth taking with one of your final three picks. He'd likely become an immediate Fantasy stud if something were to take Etienne off the field.