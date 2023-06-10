Henry fell in 2022 Fantasy drafts with the expectation that age would catch up to him, but he responded as the RB3 in PPR and RB1 in non-PPR by racking up the second-most carries and third-most rushing yards in the NFL. He did all that despite injuries that left the quarterback position and offensive line as unproductive as its ever been during Henry's tenure. The volume king was just that, and Henry saw an expanded role in the pass game with a career high in receptions and targets. Entering 2023 drafts, Fantasy managers are seemingly making the same bet on Henry to fall off in production, but the Titans added arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft to the mix. If you grab Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase early in Round 1, Henry makes for an excellent pairing at the back end of Round 2.