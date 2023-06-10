Less popular than he was three years ago, Watson sizes up as a Draft Day bargain. Cleveland's signal-caller was juuust good enough at the end of 2022 -- 24.8 Fantasy points over his final two games -- for us to be mildly optimistic. Offseason additions to the receiving corps and a strong O-line help his cause, as does Watson's modest per-game rush average (29.2) landing close to his career average (31.1). It's not all good news as Watson posted career-worsts in 2022 in attempts per game, completion rate, yards per attempt and TD rate, and in four years, play caller Kevin Stefanski has never dialed up pass plays more than 54% of the time. Watson is a solid bounce-back candidate who might not throw as much as you'd like but does have a good enough supporting cast to land competitive numbers (especially with an easier-than-expected schedule). He's safest as the 10th, 11th or 12th quarterback off the board.