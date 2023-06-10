The Cowboys selected Vaughn in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Kansas State, and he is expected to compete for a role behind Tony Pollard. Vaughn could be worth a late-round flier in all redraft leagues if he's the No. 2 running back in Dallas coming out of training camp. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Vaughn is worth drafting in Round 3. Behind Pollard, the Cowboys have Malik Davis, Ronald Jones and Vaughn, and whoever is the backup could be a handcuff to Pollard and someone worth drafting in all leagues. There's also speculation the Cowboys could bring back Ezekiel Elliott, who was released in March, and that would change the Fantasy value for Vaughn. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and if Vaughn is No. 2 on the depth chart, he is worth a flier in all leagues. He also could emerge as a waiver-wire addition during the season if Pollard were to miss any time.