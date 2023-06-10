After showing a sliver of production through the first five games of 2022 (248 total yards and three touchdowns), Duvernay reverted back into a minimal stat producer despite playing a lot of offensive snaps. Some of it had to do with the quarterback situation in Baltimore, and Duvernay got hurt late in the year, but given the changes the Ravens made to their receiving corps this offseason, it's unlikely Duvernay will earn even a decent target share. He probably shouldn't be on anyone's Fantasy roster.