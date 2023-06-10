A third-round NFL Draft pick, Achane is a wild card this season for the Dolphins and Fantasy managers. At Texas A&M, Achane had a productive 2022 with 196 carries for 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 36 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He brings more speed to Miami after running a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He's small at 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds, but he might end up as the best running back for the Dolphins ahead of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. It's a crowded backfield and we'll see what happens in training camp, but Achane might be the preferred option for coach Mike McDaniel. Fantasy managers should target Achane first of the Dolphins backfield in redraft leagues, but Round 7 is the earliest to select him in all formats. In rookie-only drafts, Achane is worth selecting as a late first-round pick, and he has plenty of upside in this offense.