Smith had a breakout season in his sophomore campaign in 2022, and he should once again have a big year in his third season in the NFL. Smith is worth drafting in early Round 3 in all leagues. Last year, Smith set career highs in targets (136), catches (95), yards (1,196) and touchdowns (seven), and he's capable of replicating those stats again in 2023. He has plenty of competition for targets with A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert, but Smith should once again get plenty of attention from Jalen Hurts. And, considering the history of third-year receivers with Smith's pedigree, he might even post better stats in 2023 given his upside in this offense.