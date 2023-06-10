It's rare when a seventh-round pick makes an impact in Fantasy Football, which is why McBride shouldn't be a priority pick for anybody. But it's worth noting that the UAB talent is a good fit for the Minnesota run scheme. McBride has great vision and good top-end speed, both of which helped him notch over 1,100 rush yards and at least 12 scores in back-to-back seasons. Expect McBride to work this preseason to find a spot on the RB depth chart, but it would be surprising if he advanced to regular playing time in 2023. There is mild long-term appeal, so taking McBride between 30th and 40th overall in rookie-only drafts isn't a horrible thought.