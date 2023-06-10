Chark actually has an opportunity to be among the target leaders in Carolina's new offense. That's enough to make him worthy of a bench spot in seasonal leagues. His biggest issue, unfortunately, is health -- he missed six games in 2022 and 13 games in 2021. However, he's now nearly two full years past a fractured ankle and showed as recently as Week 16 last year that he can be a big-play receiver. Working with rookie Bryce Young shouldn't be a serious detriment as Young was among the most polished QB prospects over the past five years. You could draft Chark as soon as Round 13 and if you're unhappy with his numbers after Week 2 or 3, you could dump him for someone else.