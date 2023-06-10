Moore failed to live up to his Fantasy hype in 2022 and even finished outside the WR2 range (WR33 overall) while dealing with arguably the worst quarterback play of his career. You can look no further than Moore's catchable target rate (90th-best) to know what kind of quarterback play he dealt with last season from Baker Mayfield to Sam Darnold. However, there is no certainty he'll get a major upgrade with Justin Fields. It remains to be seen whether Fields can take a big jump as a passer, and these two will have to build rapport from scratch. Even then, Chicago figures to be a run-first offense. It will be very important to monitor how fast Fields and Moore get on the same page in camp. If they can develop chemistry early, Moore could emerge as a high-end WR2 and pay off in Rounds 4-5.