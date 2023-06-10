We would prefer to wait until Round 5 to draft Metcalf as a low-end No. 2 wide receiver. Seattle added Jaxon-Smith-Njigba in the NFL Draft, and Tyler Lockett is still there as well. As long as those two stay healthy, it is highly unlikely Metcalf earns the target share necessary to live up to his top-10 potential. One positive you should expect from Metcalf is an increase in touchdowns. Last year was the first time he scored fewer than 10 touchdowns since his rookie year, despite the fact that he had a career-high 23 end-zone targets. One longterm concern for Metcalf is that if Smith-Njigba hits his ceiling, Metcalf will not be the No. 1 in Seattle for long. That makes Metcalf a good Dynasty sell if he gets off to a good start in 2023.