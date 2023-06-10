Peoples-Jones finished second on the Browns in targets last year with 96 (5.6 per game), but in a run-focused offense that added a bunch of wide receivers this offseason, there's no guarantee of a repeat, much less an improvement of that stat in 2023. That's not to say he wasn't an efficient receiver -- Peoples-Jones ranked in the top 20 among qualifying wideouts in yards per catch (13.8) and explosive play rate (20.6% of his catches went for 16 or more receiving yards). He just didn't get enough opportunities, including in the six games he played with Deshaun Watson (5.0 targets per game). Peoples-Jones might be worth a look late in Best Ball drafts, but given the influx of competition for targets in what's already a low-volume passing offense, he's otherwise a receiver to avoid.