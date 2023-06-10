Wicks was a hot-shot prospect in 2021 when he averaged a robust 21.1 yards per catch at Virginia with nine touchdowns in 12 games. But he regressed in 2022, scoring twice in eight games and suffered a bone bruise. At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Wicks has good size with quick feet and build-up speed, but he dropped a bunch of passes due to bringing targets into his body instead of snaring with his hands. He has a shot at developing into a role player for the Packers, who do not have a lot of depth at the position. He's worth a speculative add off waivers in Dynasty leagues.