Rookie Thompson-Robinson was an interesting prospect out of UCLA because he has a live arm and quality rushing skills. But he was clearly raw and must improve his footwork, his processing and his calmness in the pocket. Sitting behind Deshaun Watson and Josh Dobbs on Cleveland's depth chart this year should benefit him, but the long-term view is that he'll be a backup. That's why he's not only undraftable in seasonal leagues, but Dynasty formats too.