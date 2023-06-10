Smythe is expected to be the starting tight end for the Dolphins this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Smythe replaces the departed Mike Gesicki as the No. 1 tight end, and Gesicki struggled to produce at a high level in 2022. The problem for Gesicki last season -- and now Smythe this year -- is Miami predominantly features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the passing game, which is unlikely to change. At best, target Smythe off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.