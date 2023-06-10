Brown will likely be the No. 4 receiver in Washington this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role and is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2022, Brown had a huge game in Week 5 against Tennessee with two catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. But he finished the season with only five catches for 143 yards on 14 targets, so clearly his performance against the Titans was somewhat of a fluke. We'll see how he does in Year 3 of his career, but he's behind Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel on the depth chart, which should make it hard for Brown to contribute on a consistent basis if everyone is healthy. At best, add Brown off the waiver wire during the season if he's making an impact.