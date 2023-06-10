The Eagles DST should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick. In 2022, the Eagles DST was among the best Fantasy units, and Philadelphia led the NFL with 70 sacks. The Eagles also added 17 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries and two DST scores. Philadelphia was also in the top 10 in fewest points allowed with 324. And the Eagles also added first-rounders Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith to their loaded defense, which should make the Eagles DST once again a standout Fantasy option.