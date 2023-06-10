We start looking for Mitchell in Fantasy drafts once we get to Round 10. His upside is enormous if Christian McCaffrey goes down with an injury, but Mitchell himself has missed enough time to be a concern. He was unable to log one game with a 50% snap share last year, but in his rookie season, he totaled 1,326 yards from scrimmage in 14 games including the playoffs. Mitchell played six games with McCaffrey last year, including the playoffs, and averaged just over 11 touches per week. He scored double-digit Fantasy points in two of those games. View him as a desperation flex for as long as McCaffrey is healthy and do your best to hold on to him once the bye weeks start.