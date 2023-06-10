Moore was traded from the Jets to the Browns this offseason, and he gets a fresh start that will hopefully revive his Fantasy value. He's worth drafting as early as Round 8 in all leagues. Moore had a standout rookie season in 2021 when he averaged 12.5 PPR points per game, but he struggled as a sophomore at 5.4 PPR points per game. The Jets coaching staff seemed frustrated with Moore, and he never got on track with poor quarterback play. In Cleveland, he gets to play with Deshaun Watson, and Moore should be the No. 2 receiver opposite Amari Cooper. There's competition for targets for Moore with Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman and David Njoku, but Watson should find that Moore is a reliable weapon. He should have the chance to play closer to his rookie campaign than he did last year, and Moore moving to Cleveland should be a great situation.