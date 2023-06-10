The Giants selected Gray in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Oklahoma, and he could have a prominent role in his first year. Gray is potentially worth a late-round flier in redraft leagues, and he should be selected in Round 3 of rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. At Oklahoma in 2022, Gray had 213 carries for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns and 33 catches for 229 yards. He will likely open training camp as the No. 3 running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but Gray could get an extended look with Barkley unhappy with his contract situation. If Gray moves to No. 2 on the depth chart, he should be selected in redraft leagues as a handcuff to Barkley. If Barkley were to miss time, we could see Gray as a popular waiver-wire addition if he goes undrafted, especially if he is ahead of Breida on the depth chart in New York.