Engram had a career resurgence in his first year with one of the NFL's tight end whisperers in Doug Pederson after getting away from Jason Garrett's system that miscast him as a tight end who should be running stick routes. Engram finished as a TE1 in six games in 2022 and the TE7 in points per game in PPR. Consistency wasn't there for Engram and he had eight games where he finished outside the top 24 at tight end. That could become a bigger issue in 2023 with Calvin Ridley in the mix. Look to draft Engram in Round 7 of your Fantasy drafts.