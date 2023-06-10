Hull was a fun watch at Northwestern due to his mental processing, patience and vision cuts. His lack of long speed made it all but certain he'd fall to Day 3, where the Colts drafted him, but his combination of those skills and a plus profile on passing downs (both as a blocker and receiver) will give him an opportunity to carve out the passing-downs role in Year 1. He's best left undrafted but Hull is someone to keep on your in-season watch list radar. In rookie drafts, Hull shouldn't be considered until after the top 40.