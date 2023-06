As a rookie, McPherson finished third in Fantasy points per game. In 2022, he fell to 16th. What happened? It seems small but McPherson made four fewer field goals and two fewer extra points than the year before. That combined with a glut of kickers who were basically the same as far as points scored in 2022 pushed McPherson down. He still has averaged at least 8.0 points per game through two seasons and is among the more reliable field-goal kickers in the NFL. He's worth your last pick.