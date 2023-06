The Falcons DST averaged the third-fewest Fantasy points per game in 2022 before going out and adding Calais Campbell and David Onyemata to help up front, Bud Dupree to boost the pass rush and former Lions Mike Hughes and Jeff Okudah at cornerback. In all, the additions don't add up to enough pieces to improve a defense that is still at least a year away. Leave this DST on your waiver wires.