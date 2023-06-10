Davis was a bust in 2022, but he has the chance to rebound this year -- at a cheaper cost -- since he remains a big part of Buffalo's offense as the No. 2 receiver opposite Stefon Diggs, and he still has Josh Allen on his side. He should be considered a post-hype sleeper candidate worth drafting as early as Round 7 in all leagues. His CBS Average Draft Position in 2022 was No. 60 overall, but he finished with just 48 catches for 836 yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 12.8 PPR points per game. That number is a little skewed because he had four games with at least 16 PPR points and six games with six PPR points or less. Davis can still be an excellent No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues who can win you a few weeks during the season with his big-play ability.