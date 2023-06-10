Minshew signed with the Colts this offseason, and he could be a bridge quarterback in Indianapolis if rookie Anthony Richardson doesn't start early in the year. Most likely, Minshew will be No. 2 on the depth chart, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2022 with the Eagles, Minshew started two games for an injured Jalen Hurts, and Minshew averaged 20.0 Fantasy points per game against the Cowboys and Saints. He has potential to be a low-end starter in all leagues if he starts any games, but you shouldn't anticipate that on Draft Day given the Colts' commitment to Richardson. In deep Superflex and two-quarterback leagues you can take a flier on Minshew, but he's not worth drafting in any one-quarterback formats.