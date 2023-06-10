The Jets receiving corps got crowded this offseason with the additions of Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb, even with the loss of Elijah Moore. But Wilson is the lead singer and should be the best receiver for the Jets -- and one of the best for Fantasy managers as well. The addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers should bring out the best in Wilson, who thrived as a rookie in 2022 with every quarterback aside from Zach Wilson. In seven games with Joe Flacco or Mike White, Garrett Wilson averaged 17.6 PPR points per game, including three outings with at least 24 PPR points. At that average, he would have been the No. 7 PPR receiver in 2022. That's the type of upside Wilson has, and hopefully Rodgers can help him play at that level for a full season. Wilson is worth drafting in late Round 2 or early Round 3 in all leagues, and he should be viewed as a top-10 Fantasy receiver in all formats.