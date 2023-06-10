Brightwell is again a backup running back for the Giants, and he could be worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Brightwell will enter training camp likely as the No. 4 running back on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida and rookie Eric Gray, but Brightwell could find himself in a prominent role with a strong performance. With Barkley unhappy with his contract situation, the Giants' backup running backs could be under the microscope in Fantasy and reality if Barkley decides to hold out. Even if Brightwell isn't drafted in most leagues he could be a popular addition off the waiver wire in case Barkley misses any time during the season, but Breida and Gray likely will remain ahead of Brightwell for the majority of the year.