We are ranking Smith as a high-end No. 2 quarterback worthy of a pick in the double-digit rounds, but it wouldn't be the first time we have underestimated him. Lest you think that Smith's surprising 2022 was just about Fantasy success, he had the lowest number of off-target throws in the NFL and led the league in completion percentage despite the fact that his air yards per attempt were near league average. Smith was a legitimately good passer in 2022 and now he's added arguably the best wide receiver in the 2023 class to a group that already included DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. If Jaxon Smith-Njigba lives up to his hype and Smith plays at the level he did last year, he'll be a top-10 Fantasy QB and analysts will be eating their hats again.