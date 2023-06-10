The second-year receiver Pickens has breakout potential, but because it's contingent on so many factors that you may want to let someone else reach for him. Averaging 9.8 PPR points per game over his rookie year, he finished 2022 with 16-plus PPR in two of his final three games while managing to lead all Steelers receivers in touchdowns (four), explosive play rate (21.8%) and average depth of target (10.39). He didn't get it done by speeding away from coverage either; it was a combination of really good ball placement and fighting for perfect position against defensive backs. If Pickens is going to take a big step forward, he'll need to continue mastering contested catches and see a huge boost in targets. And he'll have to do this while Diontae Johnson somehow sees fewer targets and the quarterback play from the Steelers improves quite a bit. That's a lot to ask for. Pickens is a terrific talent, but he might not see even 6.9 targets per game, which is 2.0 more than what he had in 2022. Round 6 is the absolute earliest point to go after him.