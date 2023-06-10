We view Everett as a TE2 who should not be drafted in the first 12 rounds of most Fantasy leagues, but it's not hard to make a sleeper case for him. Kellen Moore is his offensive coordinator and Moore turned Dalton Schultz into a must-start option after reviving the ghost of Jason Witten for a borderline TE1 season. If you remove Week 15 when Everett only played 10 offensive snaps, he averaged 8.9 FPPG last year, which would have put him right in between Tyler Higbee and Cole Kmet despite the worst efficiency stats of his career. Everett gets the Dolphins in Week 1, which could make him a popular streaming option for those who punt the position since the Dolphins were one of the worst teams in the league against tight ends last year.