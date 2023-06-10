The Giants DST is not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues this season, but the unit does have the potential to emerge as a waiver-wire option during the year. In 2022, the Giants DST posted average stats in almost every category with 41 sacks, six interceptions, two touchdowns and allowed 358.2 yards per game and 21.7 points per game. The only area where the Giants DST excelled was in fumbles with 13, which was tied for second in the NFL. We'll see if the Giants DST can improve in 2023, and the defense has quality playmakers in Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie cornerback Deonte Banks.