Gano had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, and he should have the chance to help Fantasy managers again in 2023. He's worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues with a last-round pick. Last season, Gano made 29 of 32 field goals, including seven of eight from 50-plus yards, and 32 of 34 PATs. It's the third year in a row Gano has at least 29 field goals with the Giants and the eighth time in his career. And it's the seventh time he's made at least 30 PATs, but the first time he's done that with the Giants. The Giants offense should be productive enough to give Gano plenty of scoring chances, and Gano should open the season as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues.