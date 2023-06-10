We are not suggesting you draft Dortch in most redraft leagues, but that does not mean you should forget about him either. He played at least 70% of the snaps in six games last year and scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in five of those games. With DeAndre Hopkins gone, it's possible the Cardinals move Dortch or Rondale Moore outside and they both start alongside Marquise Brown. It's more likely that Michael Wilson takes Hopkins' snaps outside and Dorch needs an injury to find the field. With Moore's injury history going back to college, that is more likely than not. Dortch is a fine stash in deeper leagues and in Dynasty. If he gets on the field, we would expect production.