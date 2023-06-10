We're drafting Dulcich in the double-digit rounds as a borderline No. 1 tight end with top-eight upside. His first task will be winning a camp battle with Albert Okwuegbunam and Adam Trautman to be the team's No. 1 tight end. We expect him to win that job and build on a rookie campaign that saw him average 41 receiving yards per game and score double-digit Fantasy points in five of his 10 games. In Dynasty, Dulcich is a top-12 option who could vault into the top six if he wins the job and starts the season performing like a Fantasy starter.