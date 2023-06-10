When the Vikings offense was more conservative in 2021, Joseph averaged 8.8 points per game and was a top-10 kicker. Last year, head coach Kevin O'Connell kicked his offense into overdrive and it took field-goal chances away from Joseph, leaving him with a 7.8-point average and outside the top 12 kickers. Given that O'Connell's offense is even more explosive this year, Joseph may not come through for big numbers. His Week 1 matchup versus the Bucs could work out for him, but don't be surprised if he disappoints in the three or four games after. He's worthy of a final-round pick.