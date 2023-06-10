Zuerlein is staying with the Jets this season, and he will look to build on a productive campaign from 2022. He's worth drafting with a final-round selection in all leagues. Last year, Zuerlein made 30 of 37 field goals, including 6 of 11 from 50-plus yards, and 28 of 29 PATs. This is the third time in his career that Zuerlein has made at least 30 field goals, and he should see his PATs rise this season with the Jets adding Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Zuerlein should be considered a borderline starting Fantasy kicker in all leagues.