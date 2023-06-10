Edwards is a medium-priority handcuff and bench RB for Fantasy managers to keep in mind once Round 13 starts. His Fantasy contributions have been slim since 2020 but he does play, logging 11-plus carries in five of six games he played at least 20% of the snaps in last year, averaging 5.0 yards per carry for the fourth time in four seasons. Unfortunately, Edwards has constantly struggled to score (one touchdown every 38.5 carries for his career), has been a non-factor in the passing game (18 career receptions) and is sure to split reps. He'll likely need an injury to J.K. Dobbins to become a reliable Fantasy starter.