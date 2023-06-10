Butker is a top-eight kicker worthy of a pick in the final two rounds of any league that requires you to start a kicker. But injuries and inconsistency from 2022 mean he's not quite as safe a pick as he used to be. He set a career high last year in missed FGs (six) and his FG% (75%) was 13 points lower than any other year of his career. Every indication we have is that Butker will start the year as the only kicker on the Chiefs roster, but it's not inconceivable he could have competition if those struggles return. On the other hand, Butker's role on arguably the best offense in football gives him No. 1 upside at kicker.