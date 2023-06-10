On his third team in three years, Hurst hopes to help the Panthers as a middle-field target for rookie Bryce Young. Sadly, Hurst's receiving average has dropped in each of his five seasons and last year he saw three or fewer touchdowns for the fourth time in five years. If there's a glimmer of hope it's that the Panthers receiving corps is awfully shallow, providing Hurst with a chance to see more than the 5.2 targets per game he averaged in 2022. His Week 1 matchup at Atlanta won't be impossible, so at the very least you could draft Hurst with a late-round pick and then hope he gets your team off to a good start this fall. He shouldn't get picked until at least 20 other tight ends get taken, which means he might not get drafted at all.