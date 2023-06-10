Hooker was the Lions' third-round pick in the NFL Draft, but because he tore his ACL last November, he's unlikely to play in 2023. Before the injury he dominated defenses to the tune of 253.3 pass yards and 43.8 rush yards per game with 68 total touchdowns over his last 24 outings. There's concern with the type of offense he ran at Tennessee translating to the NFL, but the greater problem is that when Hooker might be fully recovered, he'll be 26 years old with zero NFL experience on a team that hasn't exactly been pass-heavy over the past two seasons. There's no guarantee he'll be great or will have time on his side to develop into a stat-smashing pro. Passing on Hooker in 2023 leagues is easy, but he's also not worthy of a top-30 pick in rookie-only drafts because of his uncertain future.