Henry will likely remain the No. 1 tight end for the Patriots this season, but he has competition for targets in new addition Mike Gesicki. Henry is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in tight-end premium leagues. In two seasons in New England, Henry has underperformed with 91 catches for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns on 134 targets, and he averaged just 6.1 PPR points per game in 2022. He should improve in 2023 with a better offensive system under new coordinator Bill O'Brien, but Gesicki should prove to be tougher competition for targets compared to Jonnu Smith. At best, Henry could be a red-zone threat for the Patriots like he was in 2021 when he scored nine touchdowns, and he averaged 9.7 PPR points per game that year. But if he plays to that level, just add him off the waiver wire.