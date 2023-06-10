Renfrow saw 16 targets in his first two games last year, but he battled injuries the rest of the way and only saw more than four targets in a game twice from Week 3 on. He has added competition with the arrival of Jakobi Meyers, which is why we wouldn't draft him before Round 15 in any league. As long as Davante Adams remains on the roster, it is hard to see enough targets for both Meyers and Renfrow to be Fantasy relevant, and it's quite possible neither will be. Adams was the only player on the roster to average more than 44 receiving yards per game in 2022. Barring an injury, Renfrow's best path to Fantasy success may be on a different roster.