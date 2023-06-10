After three injury-plagued seasons in Minnesota, Smith will get a shot to put up big numbers in the Bengals offense. He's underwhelmed over his career, averaging a meek 9.4 yards per catch with nine touchdowns in 37 games. He's seen five or more targets just nine times, and he's never had more than 64 yards in a game. The bottom line is that Smith is a touchdown-or-bust tight end in an offense with a number of quality targets at Joe Burrow's disposal. Smith isn't worth a draft pick but could be worth a look off waivers when faced with a good matchup this year.