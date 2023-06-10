Hodgins went from an afterthought in Buffalo to a star with the Giants, and he's expected to have a starting role in New York this season. Hodgins is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. After joining the Giants in November, Hodgins had 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns in eight games and caught nine more passes for 108 yards and one score in two playoff contests. He ended the regular season with at least 14 PPR points in four of his final five outings. Hodgins could be a solid reserve for Fantasy managers. The Giants have a lot of weapons in the passing game with Hodgins, Darren Waller, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell. Aside from Waller, none of the receivers have proven to be dominant, but Hodgins has developed a nice rapport with Daniel Jones. Hopefully that leads to plenty of production, and Hodgins could be a solid addition off the waiver wire if he goes undrafted in your league.