Likely is an attractive prospect because he's much more of a receiver than a blocker at tight end. A day may come where he becomes a focal point of the Ravens offense, but it's unlikely to happen in 2023. Instead, file this nugget away: In three games last year when Mark Andrews was hurt or out, Likely had 19.7, 9.4 and 18.3 PPR points. That's an idea of what his upside is if he ever becomes the Ravens' top tight end. Likely is worth stashing in Dynasty and long-term keeper leagues, but not worth taking in a seasonal format.